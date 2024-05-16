What will the U.S.'s humanitarian mission in Gaza look like?

In a recent briefing by the deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, intricate details of the upcoming maritime humanitarian aid operation for Gaza were unveiled.

Cooper emphasized that the aid pier established for this operation is temporary in nature, and the maritime route serves as a supplementary measure, not intended to replace the existing land routes into Gaza. Stressing international collaboration, he highlighted that this effort is coordinated with the United Nations and does not involve the deployment of US military troops on the ground in Gaza.

"Our primary aim is to provide much-needed assistance to the people of Gaza in a collaborative and internationally supported effort," Cooper stated during the briefing.

The operation involves a fleet of 14 American and partner ships of various sizes, solely dedicated to delivering aid to the residents of Gaza. Cooper provided a comprehensive overview of the logistics involved in the aid delivery process, outlining the meticulous steps taken to ensure efficient and secure distribution.

"Delivering humanitarian aid from the sea is a unique and complex endeavor. We have deployed a fleet of ships equipped to handle this task with precision and efficiency," Cooper remarked.

Humanitarian aid first arrives in Cyprus by air or sea, where it undergoes screening, and preparation for delivery. Subsequently, pallets of aid are loaded onto large commercial or military vessels bound for a large floating platform anchored several kilometers off the coast of Gaza. This floating platform serves as a stable workspace for transporting aid from larger vessels onto smaller U.S. military vessels capable of reaching closer to shore.

"The floating platform acts as a critical intermediary point, facilitating the smooth transfer of aid from larger vessels to smaller ships destined for the Gaza coastline," Cooper explained.

Once the commodities are ashore, the United Nations and World Food Program take charge of the humanitarian aid for further distribution within Gaza, constituting a separate phase of the operation.

"Our partnership with international organizations ensures that the aid reaches those in need efficiently and effectively," Cooper affirmed.