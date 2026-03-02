A US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet crashed in Kuwait during an Iranian missile attack on an American air base, social media footage shows. The incident occurred six miles from Ali Al Salem base. A video circulating online shows the jet spiraling downward with flames engulfing its engine.

At least one pilot ejected safely and was assisted by locals, according to the footage. The status of the weapons systems operator remains unknown. The US military has not yet commented on the crash.

It is unclear whether the jet was hit by an Iranian missile, struck by friendly US air defense fire, or suffered a technical malfunction. The crash comes after the US confirmed its first casualties of the conflict, with three soldiers killed and five injured since operations began Saturday morning.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2028382260517364199 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

US President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the soldiers' deaths but warned of more casualties before the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran ends. The incident occurred as the war expanded, with Israel striking Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets in retaliation for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's killing.

No further details on the cause or second crew member were immediately available.