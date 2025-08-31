White House advances plans for a Department of War - report

Recommended -

A White House official told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Saturday that the Trump administration is advancing plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

This report comes after US President Donald Trump brought up the subject on Monday.

Restoring the previous name for the government's largest department -- last used in 1947 -- would likely require congressional action, but according to the report, the White House is looking into alternative methods to implement the change.