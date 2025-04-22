White House appoints Israeli-American to National Security Council

The Trump administration appointed Israeli-American Merav Ceren, a former Senate employee, to the National Security Council, the White House confirmed on Monday. The US news site Drop Site News reported that Ceren was appointed as the director of the Israel and Iran file.

According to her biography on the Foundation for Defense of Democracy's website, where she served as a fellow, Ceren worked at the Israeli Defense Ministry in the past. In this role, she participated in negotiations between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, according to the biography, which was last updated in 2016.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes denied that Ceren worked for the ministry, and said she merely participated in specializing in organization supervision. He added that Ceren is a "patriotic American committed to implementing President Trump’s agenda, and these lies are efforts to undermine the President’s agenda."

Cere previously served as the deputy director of policy at the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. She was also a senior staff member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and a National Security Fellow at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ceren ties to the Israeli government was widely reported in anti-Israel media, which criticized her selection and highlighted the ties to Israel's Defense Ministry.