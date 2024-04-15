White House: Iran attack shows Israel isn't alone, has allies ready to defend

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Monday underlined the crucial support Israel has received from its allies following Iran's brazen attack on the Jewish state, contrasting it with Tehran's isolation on the international stage.

"Israel is not alone in facing threats from Iran. It has steadfast allies prepared to come to its defense," emphasized Kirby

Kirby also revealed ongoing discussions between the United States and Israel regarding a potential IDF invasion of Rafah. "While initially planned as an in-person meeting in Washington, recent events have cast uncertainty on the gathering's format and timing," he added.

He also stated that President Biden's stance on the escalating conflict is resolute: he aims to prevent further escalation and avoid turning the Gaza conflict into a broader regional confrontation. "He is not seeking conflict with Iran and trusts Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider these concerns," Kirby affirmed.

Regarding Israel's response to Iran's aggression, Kirby emphasized that the United States does not interfere in Israeli decision-making. "Israel retains autonomy in determining its response strategy," he noted.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

Kirby urged the House of Representatives to pass the National Security supplemental, emphasizing its importance in providing funding for vital defense systems like Iron Dome and David's Sling.

"These systems have proven instrumental in saving lives during rocket attacks from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah," he stressed.

Responding to rumors, Kirby clarified that Iran did not provide any early warning to the U.S. or Israel before the attack. "Additionally, Iran's intent was not to fail in its assault but rather to cause significant damage and casualties," he stated