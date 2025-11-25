White House orders designation of Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations

The White House released a statement on Monday ordering the designation of certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations. The statement specifically mentioned including the organization's branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

According to the order, within 30 days of its release, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury must consult with the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence and submit a joint report to the President concerning the designation of any Muslim Brotherhood chapters or other subdivisions, "including those in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, as foreign terrorist organizations" and specially designated global terrorists, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.

Also, according to the report, within 45 days of its submission, the Secretary of State or the Secretary of the Treasury must "take all appropriate action with regard to the designation of any Muslim Brotherhood chapters or other subdivisions described in this chapter as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists."

In support of the order, the organization also listed the recent actions of the group, mentioning the organization's involvement with Hamas and Hezbollah in the rocket attacks against Israel.

"The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, has developed into a transnational network with chapters across the Middle East and beyond. Relevant here, its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests," the statement read.

"A senior leader of the Egyptian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood, on October 7, 2023, called for violent attacks against United States partners and interests, and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to the militant wing of Hamas," the order continued, adding that "such activities threaten the security of American civilians in the Levant and other parts of the Middle East, as well as the safety and stability of our regional partners."