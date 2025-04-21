White House seeking to replace Hegseth after 2nd Signal scandal - report

The Trump administration has decided to replace US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to a report in NPR on Monday, citing an unnamed official. The White House has denied the report.

This comes after Hegseth's second Signal messaging app scandal, during which he shared details of operations against the Houthis in Yemen in a group that also contained his wife, lawyer, and brother, as reported by The New York Times.

The first controversy erupted last month when the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic was invited into a Signal chat group with high-level US officials, including Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, that also contained details and conversations about ongoing operations against the Iran-backed group.