Wounded Israeli soldier inspires students across America

When the war erupted, Sgt. Ori Asher, from the town of Kedumim in Samaria, could never have imagined that his journey would take him from the frontlines in northern Israel to the heart of American college campuses.

On October 15, 2023, while stationed near Kibbutz Hanita, Ori’s tank was hit by an anti-tank missile.

“We were in what we thought was a hidden position when we heard an explosion,” he recalls. “We assumed it was mortar fire, so we climbed into the tank and prepared to respond. Five seconds later, another missile struck us directly. Everything went black. I couldn’t move and realized my leg was gone.”

He was evacuated to Nahariya Hospital, where doctors miraculously managed to reattach his leg, without the knee.

“It was a medical miracle,” Ori says, “but a leg without a knee isn’t functional. When I arrived at Tel HaShomer, I made the decision, together with the doctors, to amputate slightly above the knee so I could one day walk again with a prosthetic.”

Now in rehabilitation, Ori is walking a new path—one of healing, education, and purpose. As part of Belev Echad, an organization founded by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler to support wounded IDF soldiers, he travels across U.S. campuses sharing his story and strengthening Jewish identity among students.

“Our wounded heroes are not just rebuilding their own lives—they’re rebuilding the spirit of the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Uriel Vigler, co-founder of Belev Echad. “When Ori stands before young audiences and tells his story, he represents Israel’s strength, courage, and moral clarity.”

For Ori, the experience has been transformative:

“Meeting students who had never really understood what happens in Israel is incredibly powerful,” he says. “You can see it in their eyes—it changes something in them. They start to feel connected to Israel and to their Jewish identity in a deeper way.”

One of the most emotional moments for Ori was during a memorial event at the University of Miami, marking one year since the war began. “There were about 400 Jewish students there,” he recalls. “You could see how much they cared, how much they wanted to learn and to be part of Israel’s story. Their passion reminded me why these missions are so important.”

Rabbi Chaim B. Lipskier, Co-director of Chabad at UCF, described one of these events titled “Belev Echad – Courage and Sacrifice”:

“Over 150 students came together for an unforgettable evening with Daniel and Ori, two wounded IDF soldiers whose stories of courage and faith touched everyone deeply. Students were moved not only by what they shared, but by who they are—genuine, humble heroes who embody the spirit of Am Yisrael. Many stayed long after the talk to hang out and connect with them personally. It was a powerful reminder that the heroes of the IDF, and the people of Israel, are everyday individuals who step up when it matters most, showing that each of us has the power to be a hero.”

Shevy Vigler, who co-founded Belev Echad with her husband, adds:

“Every encounter on these campuses is a small victory against misinformation and indifference. These brave young men and women show students that Israel’s story is one of hope, faith, and resilience.”

Through Belev Echad’s campus tours, wounded soldiers like Ori Asher are not only reclaiming their strength, they’re inspiring a generation to stand proudly with Israel and the Jewish people.