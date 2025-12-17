‘You are protected’: Trump pledges support at White House Hanukkah reception

US President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Tuesday, marking the third night of the Jewish festival and pledging continued support for Jewish Americans amid what he described as rising antisemitism.

“Well, I'm thrilled to welcome so many good friends to the White House as we celebrate the third night of Hanukkah,” Trump said as he opened the event. Reflecting on Jewish history, he pointed to what he called centuries of persecution that persist today. “For thousands of years, the miracle of Hanukkah has reminded us of God's love for the Jewish people, as well as their enduring resilience and faith in the face of centuries of persecution,” he said, adding, “And it continues… it sort of started here with schools and universities.”

Trump said his administration was addressing discrimination through the Justice Department, noting that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon was “taking care of that situation very strongly.” He framed the effort as part of a broader push to confront antisemitism in public life.

During his remarks, the president also referenced the deadly shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, earlier this week. “Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack,” Trump said. “We're joined in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded.”

Trump went on to describe the attack as part of a global threat, saying, “All nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism.” He did not announce any new policy measures but emphasized international cooperation against extremism.

Reaffirming his commitment to the Jewish community, Trump told attendees, “As President of the United States, I will always support Jewish Americans. And I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people.” He concluded by invoking the symbolism of the holiday, saying, “The light will always prevail over darkness… You are protected. You are special people.”

The event concluded with the lighting of the menorah by Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Holocaust survivors, before Trump posed for photographs as the candles burned.