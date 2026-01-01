Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City’s Mayor

Just after midnight on Thursday, Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City in an unusual, largely private ceremony held in a long-abandoned subway station beneath City Hall.

At 34, the Democrat becomes the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city, taking the oath of office with his hand on a Quran.

“It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said after the ceremony, which was administered by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a close political ally. The former City Hall subway station, known for its ornate architecture, was chosen to underscore the central role of public transportation in the city’s past and future.

In his first announcement as mayor, Mamdani named Mike Flynn to lead the Department of Transportation, signaling that mobility and accessibility will be key priorities for his administration. A second, public inauguration is planned later Thursday at City Hall, where Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to administer the oath.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York as a child and later entered politics as a state assemblyman elected in 2020. He rose to prominence with a progressive platform centered on easing the cost of living, including proposals for free bus service, a rent freeze for nearly one million apartments, and universal childcare.

Mamdani takes office as New York continues to recover from the pandemic while grappling with a severe housing shortage and political friction with President Donald Trump’s administration. His inauguration marks a historic moment and the start of a new chapter in the city’s political life.