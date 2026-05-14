22-year-old Israeli woman, Noa Yitzhak, killed in an accident in Panama

22-year-old Israel, Noa Yitzhak has been tragically killed on Wednesday in a serious road accident, while traveling through La Chorrera, Panama.

The young woman, who is originally from Maale Adumim, was traveling in the country as part of a trip following her military service. The accident involved a minibus carrying the Israelis and a local bus. Panamanian authorities have opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

Several other Israeli nationals were injured in the accident, to varying degrees. They were evacuated to a local hospital to receive medical care.

The municipality of Maale Adumim indicated that the mayor, Guy Yifrah, was working with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and consular services in order to repatriate Noa Yitzhak's body back to Israel, so she could be buried in her city.

"The entire city stands with the family in this difficult time, shares their deep sorrow, and stands by their side during these trying moments," the municipality stated.

Hezi Shabaks, CEO of ZAKA 360, explained that the organization's international division mobilized as soon as the report was received in order to support the family.

According to Shabaks, ZAKA 360 is working with the Jewish community in Panama, local authorities, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Panamanian ambassador to Israel to arrange for the return of the body to Israel as quickly as possible.