2nd U.S. aircraft carrier, world's largest, headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions

The United States is sending the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Middle East to back up another already there, a person familiar with the plans said Friday, putting more American firepower behind President Donald Trump’s efforts to ramp up the pressure on Iran.

The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford’s planned deployment to the region comes after Trump suggested another round of talks with the Iranians was at hand. Those negotiations didn’t materialize as one of Tehran’s top security officials visited Oman and Qatar this week and exchanged messages with the US intermediaries.

Gulf Arab nations have warned that any attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Middle East reeling from Israel's war against Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iranians are beginning to hold 40-day mourning ceremonies for the thousands killed in Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, adding to the internal pressure faced by the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic.

The Ford’s deployment will put two carriers and their accompanying warships in the region. The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying guided-missile destroyers are already in the Arabian Sea.