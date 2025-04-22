Report projects 70 percent of Holocaust survivors to die in next decade

Seventy percent of Holocaust survivors will pass away in the next decade, according to a report by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) published on Tuesday.

Titled “Vanishing Witnesses: An Urgent Analysis of the Declining Population of Holocaust Survivors,” the report’s population projection is based on data collected since 1952.

“This report provides clear urgency to our Holocaust education efforts; now is the time to hear first-hand testimonies from survivors, invite them to speak in our classrooms, places of worship and institutions,” Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor said. “It is critical, not only for our youth but for people of all generations to hear and learn directly from Holocaust survivors. This report is a stark reminder that our time is almost up, our survivors are leaving us and this is the moment to hear their voices.”

The Claims Conference databases were collected over decades as the group advocated on behalf of Holocaust survivors. The projections go through 2040, noting that almost half of all remaining Holocaust survivors will pass away in the next six years. Ninety percent, the report assesses, will pass away within the next 15 years.

“We have known that this population of survivors would be the last, our final opportunity to hear their first-hand testimonies, to spend time with them, our last chance to meet a survivor,” said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference. “These are our final years to honor them, make sure they are living in dignity, care for them and provide for their needs. The work we do negotiating with the governments of Europe on behalf of survivors is critical to their existence — nothing could be more important, more urgent, as we see what little time we have left to ensure their wellbeing.”

Mortality rates vary across different parts of the globe, the report said. Israel, which has the largest number of survivors at 110,100 as of October 2024, is expected to see the number drop to 62,900 by 2030. This is a 43 percent increase, compared to 39 percent projected for the United States, which had 34,600 living survivors in the same period. In former Soviet Union countries, which had 25,500 survivors, the number is expected to drop by 54 percent.

“My mother, Nechama Grossman, is 110 years-old, one of the oldest Holocaust survivors in the world,” said Vladimir Shvetz. “She lived through the worst of humanity and she survived. She raised her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, to teach them that unchecked hatred cannot win. We must remember her story, remember the Holocaust, remember all the survivors; learn from it so that her past does not become our future.”