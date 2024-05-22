71 passengers still hospitalized after Singapore Airlines emergency landing

A Singapore Airlines relief plane landed in Singapore early Wednesday morning with most of the passengers from the London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

The flight, SQ321, was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after the turbulence resulted in one fatality and dozens of injuries.

The Boeing 777, traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore, carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

During the flight, the plane abruptly lost 6,000 feet of altitude in just three minutes due to the turbulence. It maintained an altitude of 31,000 feet for around ten minutes before diverting to Bangkok, where it landed less than half an hour later.

According to Singapore Airlines, 143 passengers arrived in Singapore shortly after 5 a.m. The airline's CEO, Goh Choon Phong, reported that an additional 79 passengers and six crew members remained in Bangkok, with 71 hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the turbulence.

An airport official noted that the 73-year-old British man who died, identified by British media as Geoff Kitchen, likely suffered a heart attack during the incident. He was on vacation with his wife, who is among those hospitalized in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines is working closely with authorities and medical teams in Bangkok to ensure the care and safe return of the remaining passengers and crew.