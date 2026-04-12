After over 20 hours of talks, the US and Iran fail to reach an agreement in Islamabad | LIVE BLOG

Iran ceasefire day 4: US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iran have ended without an agreement, warning the outcome is “bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.” Speaking after negotiations in Islamabad, Vance said Washington had presented its “final and best offer,” adding that the US made its red lines clear and “they have chosen not to accept our terms.” He also stressed that the US has “not seen a fundamental commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian officials showed no urgency to resume negotiations, with state outlets reporting that key disputes still exist, including the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, sanctions relief, and compensation for damage from US-Israeli strikes. A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran still struggles to trust Washington, citing previous talks disrupted by military action, while an informed source told Tasnim that “as long as the US does not agree to a reasonable deal, there will be no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.” Iranian authorities added that no new round of talks has been scheduled. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY