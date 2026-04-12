After over 20 hours of talks, the US and Iran fail to reach an agreement in Islamabad | LIVE BLOG
JD Vance departs Islamabad for Washington: "we haven’t reached an agreement; that’s bad news for Iran more than for the US"
Iran ceasefire day 4: US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iran have ended without an agreement, warning the outcome is “bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.” Speaking after negotiations in Islamabad, Vance said Washington had presented its “final and best offer,” adding that the US made its red lines clear and “they have chosen not to accept our terms.” He also stressed that the US has “not seen a fundamental commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon.”
Iranian officials showed no urgency to resume negotiations, with state outlets reporting that key disputes still exist, including the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, sanctions relief, and compensation for damage from US-Israeli strikes. A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran still struggles to trust Washington, citing previous talks disrupted by military action, while an informed source told Tasnim that “as long as the US does not agree to a reasonable deal, there will be no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.” Iranian authorities added that no new round of talks has been scheduled. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
Trump shares article suggesting a naval blockade could be a pressure option against Iran
US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social referencing a potential naval blockade as a pressure option against Iran, linking to a report suggesting it could be used if Tehran “won’t bend,” without providing any official policy details
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
US intel: China is preparing to supply air defense systems to Iran - report
US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report based on three sources familiar with the assessments. The report said there are indications Beijing may route the shipments through third countries to conceal their origin and that the systems could include shoulder-fired anti-air missiles.
US President Donald Trump responded on Saturday, warning that “if China does that, China can have big problems,” without providing further details. READ MORE
https://x.com/i/web/status/2043071834032074811
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‘Iran isn’t in a hurry for negotiations,’ Iranian media quotes a source after US-Iran talks fail to reach an agreement
JD Vance departs Islamabad for Washington: we haven’t reached an agreement; that’s bad news for Iran more than for the US