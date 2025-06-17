After urging 'everyone' to evacuate Tehran, Trump departs G7 summit for WH

Recommended -

Amid massive Israeli strikes on the Iranian regime's military infrastructure, President Donald Trump on Monday urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that the mullah regime should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

"IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Shortly thereafter the White House press secretary announced that Trump was departing early from the G7 summit. He reportedly requested the National Security Council be convened in the situation room.