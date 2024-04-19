Airlines cancel flights to and from Israel following Iran strikes

Several major airlines, including KLM, Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines, and Lufthansa, have announced the cancellation of their flights to and from Israel in the wake of recent strikes attributed to Iran.

These cancellations come amidst fears of potential reprisals from Tehran following the attacks allegedly carried out by the Jewish state.

The airlines have specifically canceled flights scheduled for Friday, citing concerns over the evolving security situation in the region.

This decision follows a wave of cancellations announced in response to Iran's massive attack on Israeli territory the previous Saturday.

KLM, which had initially planned to resume flights to Israel on Friday after suspending them earlier in the week, has extended the suspension of its routes to the Hebrew state. Similarly, Air India has extended its flight cancellations until the end of April, aligning with the ongoing uncertainties surrounding regional security.

In addition to the airlines mentioned, others have maintained flight cancellations since the beginning of the week. United Airlines has not yet provided a date for the resumption of its connections, while EasyJet has canceled flights until October 27. Air Canada has also announced the suspension of connections with Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv until early June.