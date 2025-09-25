Al-Sharaa meets with Trump and Zelensky at UN General Assembly

Recommended -

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Syrian state news agency SANA said early on Thursday, in what was the second meeting between the two leaders, following their talks in Riyadh in May.

Al-Sharaa, the first Syrian leader to take part in a UN high-level meeting in almost 60 years, also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the two attempt to restore relations between their countries.

"Today, Ukraine and Syria signed a joint communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations. We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability," Zelensky wrote in an X post following the meeting.

The leaders spoke about developing cooperation and countering security threats faced by both countries, he continued, adding, "We agreed to build our relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust."

A day earlier, on Monday, Al-Sharaa met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also spoke to the assembly on Wednesday, condemning Israel's ongoing strikes in his country and saying Damascus is "committed to dialogue" and to a 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel. "In response, Syria will use dialogue and diplomacy to overcome this crisis and pledge its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement," he said.

He also mentioned Syria's transparency in investigating the violent clashes in Sweida and Latakia, saying "I pledge to bring to justice all those whose hands were stained with the blood of innocents."