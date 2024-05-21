As the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced he sought arrest warrants for several Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as three Hamas leaders over the war crimes in Gaza and the October 7 attack, the list of experts in the ICC panel advising on the matter was released.

The panel appeared to include celebrity attorney, adjunct professor at Columbia Law School and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice Amal Clooney. She is joined by Lord Justice Fulford, Judge Theodor Meron, Danny Friedman, Baroness Helena Kennedy and Elizabeth Wilmshurst.

“More than four months ago, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asked me to assist him with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task," revealed Clooney in her statement published by the Clooney Foundation.

She highlighted that the panel had "diverse personal backgrounds," but still "unanimously determined that the Court has jurisdiction over crimes committed in Palestine and by Palestinian nationals."

"We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including hostage-taking, murder and crimes of sexual violence. We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination," read the statement.

The panel also published an oped at Financial Times, where the experts emphasized: "There is no conflict that should be excluded from the reach of the law; no child’s life valued less than another’s."

The article stressed that the decision had nothing to do with the "reasons for the conflict" and focused on the application of the humanitarian law in combat.

Earlier on Monday, the United States President Joe Biden slammed the ICC's decision to seek arrest warrant for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, while the Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the step "shameful."