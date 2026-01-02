Angelina Jolie visits Rafah border crossing to 'assess humanitarian efforts'

American actress Angelina Jolie visited the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on Friday to 'assess ongoing humanitarian efforts'

U.S. actress Angelina Jolie on Friday visited the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on Friday as part of a humanitarian visit focused on Gaza’s civilians. 

The visit took place in Al-Arish, in northern Sinai, where Angelina Jolie met with injured Gazan patients being treated in Egypt after being evacuated from the territory. The stated aim was to assess their medical conditions, as well as the international efforts made to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is under a blockade.

According to the published information, the actress was accompanied by a representative from the U.S. State Department, the governor of North Sinai, and the Egyptian Minister of Immigration. This delegation took part in discussions focusing on humanitarian coordination and Egypt's role in receiving the wounded and displaced persons.

A prominent figure of international humanitarian engagement, Angelina Jolie is known for her longstanding involvement in humanitarian crises around the world, notably as a former special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). 

Since the Gaza war was sparked by the Hamas-led cross-border incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023—that resulted in a massacre of over 1200 Israelis and the taking of 251 hostages—she has spoken against Israel's military efforts to root out Hamas. 

