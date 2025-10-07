Anti-Israel groups hold Oct. 7 rallies in major cities, campuses in U.S., Canada, Australia

Anti-Israel extremists planned to stage rallies across major cities and university campuses on the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre, expressing their solidarity with Palestinian terrorism.

In Montreal, a celebratory rally was set to begin near one of the buildings of the Concordia University, whose campus sprawls throughout downtown. It is co-organized by the Palestine solidarity groups of other major universities in the Quebec metropolis, including McGill and UdeM.

In Australia, a pro-Palestine group staged a protest event in Australia's largest city of Sydney on Tuesday, in fully avowed solidarity with the Palestinian jihadists whose cross-border attack on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered a deadly war in Gaza.

The Stand for Palestine Australia group held a "glory to our martyrs" event in a Sydney suburb, drawing condemnation from Chris Minns, the premier of the state of New South Wales.

"Terrible timing, shockingly insensitive," Minns said. "We understand that there is concern about innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, but to do it ... on 7th, seems like they are glorifying the actions of these Hamas terrorists."

In Australia's second city, Melbourne, a "Glory to Hamas" message was spotted on a billboard and "Oct 7, Do it Again" messages were painted on walls. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the billboard message an "abhorrent" act and "terrorist propaganda."

Similar rallies glorifying the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust were held in New York, Toronto, on the Stanford University campus in California and on other locations.