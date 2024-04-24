Argentina requests Interpol arrest of Iranian minister for 1994 AMIA bombing

Argentina has taken a significant step in its pursuit of justice for the victims of the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

The country has formally requested Interpol to arrest Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, for his alleged role in the attack that claimed 85 lives.

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, Argentina revealed that Vahidi, currently part of an Iranian delegation visiting Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is subject to a red alert issued by Interpol at their request.

Additionally, Argentina has urged both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to apprehend Vahidi while he remains within their territories.

The 1994 bombing targeted the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a Jewish Community Center, resulting in devastating loss and injury.

The attack, executed with a bomb-laden van, remains one of Argentina’s deadliest acts of terrorism, with over 300 people injured in addition to the fatalities.

Recent developments follow a significant ruling by an Argentine court, which held Iran responsible for the 1994 bombing and labeled it a “terrorist state.”

The court also implicated the Iran-backed Hezbollah and categorized the AMIA attack as a “crime against humanity.”