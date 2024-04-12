Argentina rules Iran ordered 1990s bombings of Israeli embassy, AMIA center

Argentinian court said Iran had ordered the deadly 1992 attack on Israel’s embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 attack on the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish center, local media reported.

The ruling also implicated the Lebanese Hezbollah. Additionally, the court declared Iran a “terrorist state” and called the attack against the AMIA a "crime against humanity."

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 1992 Buenos Aires Israeli embassy bombing killed 29 and wounded 242 people.

In 1994, a bomb-laden van drove into the AMIA building and detonated, killing 85 people and wounding over 30. This was the deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history.