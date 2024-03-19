Armenia's Pashinyan says new war with Azerbaijan could start 'this weekend'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “by the end of the week” a new war with Azerbaijan could break out if the republic does not discuss the delimitation and demarcation of the border, reported Sputnik Armenia on Tuesday.

"This means there will be a war at the end of the week. And I know what will happen at the end of this war," said Pashinyan during a meeting with residents of the village of Voskepar, Tavush region. "Then, when we meet again, you will say: 'We are simple villagers, we had no information, but you knew everything.'"

AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File

Pashinyan was quoted saying that Armenia cannot allow a war with Azerbaijan, so it is necessary to “adjust the border." He said that "there is a real opportunity” to begin the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two nations, that have been involved in the conflict for over a century.

Earlier in March, Baku demanded that Yerevan frees eight villages on the border that Azerbaijan considers occupied.

This is not the first time Pashinyan spoke about the prospects of another war with Azerbaijan. In February, the Armenian Prime Minister said at a government meeting: "Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to launch military action in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia."

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

The modern phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict also referred to as Artsakh began with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Most recently, in September 2023, Baku launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. Many consider it possible due to backing of Turkey, while Russia has remained focused on the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, reports suggested that during the offensive, Azerbaijan relied on Israeli weapons. Armenian ambassador to Israel reiterated this claim to i24NEWS.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663527819572289537 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The offensive resulted in nearly the entire population of the area fleeing the region. Human rights organizations and experts in genocide prevention issued multiple alerts indicating that the region's Armenian population was at risk or actively being subjected to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769692949963583830 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Monday announced renaming the central square of one of the region's cities of Khankendi/Stepanakert into the Victory Square as he addressed the nation on the Novruz holiday.

Alexander Astafyev, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP

Read more stories like this >>

• State-of-the-art Israeli arms reportedly used in Nagorno-Karabakh takeover >>

• Armenia's Ambassador tells i24NEWS: Israeli weapons used by Azerbaijan in Karabakh >>

• Israeli medical team provides care to Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh >>