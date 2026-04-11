Artemis 2 crew returns safely to Earth after historic space mission

In a milestone moment for modern space exploration, the Artemis 2 mission came to a successful close overnight as the Orion capsule carrying four astronauts safely returned to Earth roughly ten days after launch.

The splashdown marked the end of a historic journey that pushed humans farther into space than at any point in more than half a century.

Following their return, the crew is expected to undergo routine medical evaluations before finally reuniting with their families.

The mission was led by commander Reid Wiseman, a former chief astronaut at NASA. He was joined by Victor Glover, who previously made history as the first African American astronaut to serve on a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station and as the pilot of SpaceX’s first crewed flight.

Also aboard was mission specialist Christina Koch, known for setting multiple records, including the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman and participating in the first all-female spacewalk. Completing the crew was Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, a former fighter pilot on his first journey into space.

Over the course of the mission, the astronauts traveled hundreds of thousands of kilometers, reaching deep space distances not achieved by humans in over 50 years. Alongside these achievements, the crew encountered minor technical issues, including a temporary restroom malfunction and intermittent email connectivity problems.

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Beyond the technical milestones, the mission was marked by deeply human moments. In one emotional exchange, the astronauts asked Mission Control to name a newly identified lunar crater after Carol, the late wife of Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe’s colleague Weizmann, honoring her memory after her passing in 2020.

As Artemis 2 space mission concludes, it not only revives humanity’s deep space ambitions but also highlights the blend of science, challenge, and humanity that defines life beyond Earth.