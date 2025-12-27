At Somalia's request, UNSC to hold 'urgent' meeting on Monday to discuss Israel's recognition of Somaliland

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene on Monday for an emergency session to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

The session was requested by Somalia, which was one of the 21 African, Arab and Islamic countries that condemned Israel’s move.

“Israel will act responsibly and we will continue to cooperate with partners who contribute to regional stability,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon wrote on social media, vowing that Israel "will not shy away from political discussions."

In a message by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released when he announced the recognition, he emphasized that the declaration was made "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," signed at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu also said that Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy. In a statement, he congratulated Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and commitment to peace, and invited him to visit Israel.