At WH dinner with Trump, Netanyahu says Israel 'can establish broad peace that includes all our neighbors'

At a White House dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the American leader with a letter he sent to the Nobel Prize committee to nominate Trump for the peace prize.

Commending Trump’s “pursuit of peace and security in which [he is] leading in many lands, but now, especially in the Middle East,” Netanyahu added that “our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities,” referring to the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu added that Israel and the U.S. were “getting close to finding several countries” who would take in Palestinians who prefer to leave the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

"We are working together on a voluntary emigration plan, Palestinians who want to stay in Gaza will be able to do so."

Netanyahu added that he believes Israel can secure a regional peace, which would work to the benefit of the Palestinians, who “should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us.”

“No one in Israel will agree to anything else, because we don’t commit suicide,” Netanyahu added.