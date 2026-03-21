Bahrain joins 19 nations in readiness 'to contribute appropriate efforts to ensure safe Hormuz passage'

'We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping"

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In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.Morteza Akhoondi/Mehr News Agency via AP

The Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday lent its weight to a joint statement with 19 other nations, expressing readiness “to contribute appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage” through the Strait of Hormuz. 

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The joint statement on the Strait of Hormuz was signed by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic, Romania, Bahrain and Lithuania.

"We condemn ​in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in ⁠the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto ​closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," read the declaration. 

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"We express our deep concern about the escalating ​conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817."

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