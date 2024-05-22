The Biden administration is engaged in talks with a European Union (EU) organization to reopen the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, according to a report by Politico.

Citing senior administration officials, the report details efforts to reinstate the European Union Border Assistance Mission to the Rafah Crossing Point, which previously managed the crossing before the 2007 Hamas takeover.

The Rafah Crossing has remained closed since the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) began operations in Rafah, prompted by the discovery that the crossing was being exploited for terrorist activities.

For several weeks, U.S. officials have been mediating discussions between Israel and Egypt to facilitate the reopening of the crossing under EU management.

During these discussions, Egyptian officials have expressed a desire to see the return of the Gazans who previously managed the crossing. However, Israel has raised concerns that the former staff included members of Hamas, insisting on a complete replacement of personnel.

The EU Border Assistance Mission operated at the Gaza border until 2007, suspending its activities after Hamas seized control of the enclave. Neither the EU Border Assistance Mission nor the European Commission responded to Politico's requests for comment on the ongoing negotiations.

A senior U.S. official indicated that, if all parties reach an agreement, the Rafah Crossing could potentially reopen "in the next several weeks," signaling a significant step towards easing the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza.