Blinken urges diplomatic intervention to prevent Iran-Israel escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has initiated diplomatic outreach to key global players, urging them to leverage their influence to dissuade Iran from potential attacks against Israel, the State Department confirmed.

According to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Blinken engaged in telephone conversations with counterparts from China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and European nations to emphasize the importance of de-escalation in the region.

Miller underscored that the primary objective of these diplomatic exchanges was to urge Iran to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation.

"The message conveyed by Secretary Blinken was clear: escalation serves no one's interests, and it is imperative for countries to encourage Iran to exercise restraint," Miller stated during a press briefing.

In addition to diplomatic efforts, the White House also addressed concerns over recent developments, including an airstrike targeting a senior Iranian military commander in Damascus.

(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that the United States had communicated to Iran its non-involvement in the strike.

"We communicated to Iran that the U.S. had no involvement in the strike that occurred in Damascus. Furthermore, we have cautioned Iran against using this incident as a pretext for further escalation or for targeting U.S. facilities or personnel," Jean-Pierre emphasized during a press briefing.