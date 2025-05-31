Bombshell IAEA report says Iran carried out secret activities with undeclared nuclear material

Iran previously carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the U.N. nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation, the watchdog said in a wide-ranging, confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded that "these three locations, and other possible related locations, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear programme carried out by Iran until the early 2000s and that some activities used undeclared nuclear material", the "comprehensive" report requested by the IAEA's Board of Governors in November said.

The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks in the past weeks over a possible nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to reach.

The report says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%.

Israel said the report showed that Iran’s nuclear program was not peaceful and that Tehran remained determined to complete its nuclear weapons program.

“The international community must act now to stop Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, adding that the level of uranium enrichment Iran had reached “exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever.”