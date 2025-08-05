British couple detained in Iran moved to separate prisons

Recommended -

A British couple detained seven months ago by Iran for allegedly posing as tourists while collecting information has been moved to separate prisons, increasing their family's concern for their wellbeing.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, both 52 years old, had split their time between South-East England and Spain before embarking on their around-the-world motorcycle trip. They were arrested in Kerman, Iran, in early January.

Since their arrest, the couple's family received very little information on their location, but the Foreign Office told them on Sunday that Lindsay was moved to Qarchak women’s prison -- a jail near Tehran marked by human rights groups for its deficient conditions.

They were also notified that Craig was moved to Fashafouyeh, Tehran’s infamous central prison also known for its bad conditions.

The couple's family understood something was wrong when the couple stopped responding to their WhatsApp messages while still showing 'read' receipts. In February, Iran announced the couple had been arrested for alleged espionage.

Now with their separation, the family has expressed fear over potential abuse and increasing difficulty coping with their situation.

Lindsay’s son Joe Bennett said he hasn't made contact with either of them since their arrest, adding that “Because of where they are, I’m worrying more than I was ever."

A British Foreign Office spokesperson said they were dealing with the situation, remaining in contact with the couple's family members and the Iranian authorities.

Bennet denies any claims of the couple being spies, responding “They’re not spies or political players. They are just two people who are travelling around the world.”