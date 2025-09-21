Canada, Australia and UK announce official Palestinian State recognition

Recommended -

Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom declared official recognition of the State of Palestine, marking a significant turn in Western diplomacy and a potential boost for Palestinian aspirations of statehood.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in Ottawa, said Canada’s recognition reflects frustration with what he described as the Israeli government’s systematic efforts to block a two-state solution. “The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established,” Carney said, while pledging support to the Palestinian Authority in reforms and governance.

In Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a nearly simultaneous statement, stressing that Australia’s recognition was intended to preserve the possibility of peace.

Minutes later in London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the same announcement, framing the decision as part of his broader push for renewed negotiations. “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine,” Starmer said. Earlier this year, Starmer had demanded that Israel commit to a ceasefire in Gaza and rule out annexation in the West Bank, conditions that were rejected by Israel.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Canada, and Australia, calling the decisions “courageous” and consistent with international law. It urged other nations to follow suit and “stand on the right side of history.”

The timing of the three declarations is not coincidental. Diplomats expect up to a dozen additional countries to recognize Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly this week, among them France, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino, and Andorra. New Zealand and Finland are also weighing the move.

While more than 140 nations have already recognized Palestine in past decades, what makes this round different is the participation of three G7 powers, Canada, the UK, and likely France. This represents a major symbolic and diplomatic gain for the Palestinians, even if the decisions are unlikely to change realities on the ground in the near term.

Still, recognition is far from universal. Four other G7 members, the United States, Japan, Germany, and Italy, are not expected to follow suit, a fact Israeli officials have highlighted as evidence of continued strong backing from key allies.