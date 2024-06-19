Canada designates Iranian Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

Canada has officially designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization under its Criminal Code, announced Public Security Minister Dominic LeBlanc in a press conference on Wednesday.

Minister LeBlanc stated, "Our government has made the decision to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the list of terrorist entities under the penal code."

This classification empowers Canadian authorities to take legal action against individuals or entities found supporting or financing the IRGC, including freezing assets linked to the organization.

The IRGC, a powerful branch of Iran's military reporting directly to the country's supreme leader, has been implicated in various destabilizing activities in the region. The move by Canada also holds symbolic significance, particularly in response to the IRGC's role in the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in January 2020. The incident claimed the lives of 175 passengers, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.