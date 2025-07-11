China, Ireland, Spain among participants at next week's anti-Israel summit in Colombia

Recommended -

Spain and Ireland will join some 20 countries in Colombia next week to discuss “concrete measures" against Israel over the Gaza war, the Middle East Eye reported on Friday.

Founded earlier this year in the Netherlands, the Hague Group is a bloc of states including South Africa, Cuba and Malaysia, united by the goal of promoting boycott and sanctions against Israel.

The group singles out Israel as benefiting from an "exceptionalism" in the application of international law.

“The Hague Group's formation in January marked a turning point in the global response to exceptionalism and the broader erosion of international law,” South African FM Roland Lamola was quoted by the Middle East Eye as saying. “That same spirit will animate this Bogota conference, where the assembled states will send a clear message: no nation is above the law, and no crime will go unanswered."

States sending representatives the summit include Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Cuba, Djibouti, Honduras, Indonesia, Ireland, Lebanon, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Qatar, Turkey, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Uruguay.

Representatives from the Palestinian Authority are also expected to attend, alongside UN special rapporteur for Palestine Francesca Albanese—sanctioned by the U.S. State Dept earlier this week for "illegitimate and shameful efforts" against Israeli and U.S. officials—and UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.

Israel rejects the accusations of genocide leveled against it by South Africa and others, pointing out that the brutal war in Gaza is not against Palestinian civilians but targets the Hamas jihadist group, that led the October 7 massacre.