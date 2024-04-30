Both Fatah and the Hamas terror group have signaled their commitment to achieving reconciliation through dialogue, according to China's foreign ministry.

The announcement comes as China hosts talks between the rival Palestinian factions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian revealed that representatives from Fatah and Hamas recently convened in Beijing for discussions focused on advancing Palestinian reconciliation efforts. During the dialogue, both sides expressed strong political determination to pursue reconciliation through constructive engagement.

"In-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation" was held between Fatah and Hamas representatives in Beijing," stated Lin Jian, reflecting on the fruitful discussions.

According to statements attributed to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and reported by Reuters, the talks in Beijing underscored a shared commitment to continuing the dialogue process.

"Both sides fully expressed political will on realizing reconciliation through dialogue," emphasized the Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement.

Representatives from Fatah and Hamas outlined their mutual aspirations for achieving Palestinian solidarity and unity at the earliest opportunity. "Both agreed to continue dialogue to achieve Palestinian solidarity and unity at an early date," stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Moreover, both factions conveyed their appreciation for China's ongoing support for the Palestinian people and its efforts to reinforce internal unity within Palestine.

"Both highly appreciated China's support for Palestinian people, thanks China for its efforts to strengthen Palestinian internal unity," highlighted the Chinese Foreign Ministry.