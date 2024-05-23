Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah amid expansion of Palestinian state recognition

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday that he would order the opening of an embassy in Ramallah, the seat of government for the Palestinian Authority.

"This is nothing against Israel, the people of Israel, or the Jews," Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said. "We believe that more countries will recognize Palestine."

The move comes after Norway, Spain, and Ireland announced they intend to extend formal recognition of a Palestinian state, drawing condemnation in Israel and abroad.

More than 100 countries recognize Palestinian statehood, including Colombia and all South American countries, although most Western countries' longstanding policy is that statehood is contingent on negotiations with Israel.

Colombia earlier this month cut ties with Israel, citing the alleged "genocide" of the Palestinian people during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel called Colombia's diplomatic moves vis-a-vis Israel "disgraceful."