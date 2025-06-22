Trump: Iran's nuclear sites are 'completely and totally obliterated'

Recommended -

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the U.S. conducted "successful" strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, ending a week of intense speculation on the possibility and strategic rationale of American involvement in the conflict.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump wrote.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump then delivered a statement at the White House, saying that Iran's nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu released a video statement congratulating the American leader for a "bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the U.S."

“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed," Netanyahu said. "It has done what no other country on earth could do.”

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after over a week of devastating Israeli strikes aimed systematically eradicate Iran's missile capabilities while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of demolishing Iran's heavily fortified nuclear sites buried deep in otherwise impenetrable mountainous terrain.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the attack on the Fordow nuclear site.

According to early reports, the damage to the Iranian facilites was enormous.

Israel Defense Forces' Home Front Command, meanwhile, upgraded its alert level, announcing that all schools across the country were closed, all gatherings banned and only essential businesses allowed to operate. The new guidelines were effective immediately.