Egypt to host international summit to finalize Trump's Gaza peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold a summit of world leaders in Egypt on the topic of Gaza after his short visit to Israel on Monday to garner support and finalize an agreement over the second phase of the president's post-war Gaza plan.

During the summit, leaders are expected to sign the U.S.-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

The summit could strengthen international support for the peace plan, with many details still up in the air regarding governance, security, and rebuilding.

Israel will skip the conference, but over 20 world leaders are set to attend, including leaders and foreign ministers from the U.N., France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said he would attend, as well as the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and Pedro Sánchez from Spain. The French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed his attendance.

The summit is set to take place Tuesday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, where negotiations for the deal took place.

Trump is set to arrive in Israel Monday morning local time, where he will give a speech at the Knesset and meet hostage families. By Monday afternoon, the president will travel to Egypt to participate in a signing ceremony along with the other guarantors of the Gaza peace deal: Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

Hamas is expected to release the last of the living hostages by Monday morning.