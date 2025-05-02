Emerging Iran nuclear deal is 'JCPOA 2,' officials say

The initial framework for a nuclear deal currently under discussion between U.S. and Iranian officials preserves the core of the 2015 agreement, according to eight sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters.

While U.S. President Donald Trump branded the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) as "the worst deal ever," before proceeding to scrapped it during his first term, it appears that the deal his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is trying to hammer out would not be different in substance from the much-criticized Obama-era accord.

"Essentially, the negotiations are shaping into a “JCPOA 2” with some additions that would allow Trump to present it as a victory, while Iran could still keep its right to enrichment," a senior Iranian official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Reuters.

It is understood that the U.S. pivot to negotiations with Iran in April came as a shock for Netanyahu, who had flown to Washington seeking Trump's backing for military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and learned less than 24 hours before a joint White House press event that U.S. talks with Iran were set to start.

The U.S. and Iran have held three rounds of talks aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief. A fourth round is scheduled to take place in Rome.

According to the officials cited by Reuters, Iran would limit stockpile size and centrifuge types, and dilute, export or seal its 60 percent uranium stock under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) scrutiny.

Iran says its right to enrich is not negotiable, yet the size of the uranium stockpile and the number of centrifuges are understood to be under discussion.