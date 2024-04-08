In a stern address at the United Nations General Assembly meeting on April 8, 2024, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, delivered a forceful critique of the international body's handling of the Gaza conflict.

Erdan began his speech by unveiling a historic photograph showing Mufti Haj Amin Al-Husseini alongside Adolf Hitler on the UN stage, highlighting a long-standing connection between the Palestinians and Nazi Germany.

He emphasized that the Palestinians' ultimate goal remains the annihilation of Israel and the Jewish people. Erdan condemned the Security Council's consideration of granting permanent member status to Palestine, accusing the UN of rewarding terrorism and violating its foundational principles.

"The UN, the organization founded to prevent Nazi ideology from spreading, has committed itself to reinforcing modern-day Nazi Jihadists" he said in his speech.

He also denounced the Palestinian Authority's practice of financially supporting terrorists, asserting that it contradicts the UN's requirement for membership as "peace-loving states."

Erdan concluded his address by cautioning that if the Security Council proceeds with rewarding terrorism, it would undermine its credibility as a peacekeeping institution. The ambassador's remarks underscored the deep-rooted complexities and ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the international community.