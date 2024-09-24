Erdogan: 'Just as they stopped Hitler, so should Netanyahu be stopped'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, harshly criticizing Israel in the wake of deadly attacks that have exacted a heavy toll on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The international community must fulfill its duty towards the Palestinian community," Erdogan said.

"The UN was founded after the horrors of the Second World War. Unfortunately, in recent years, the UN has failed in its mission and has become a dysfunctional body. We cannot leave national justice to the whims of five countries. The current example is the massacre in Gaza last year. Israel is attacking markets where innocent civilians hide, attacking schools. Gaza has turned into the world's largest graveyard for women and children."

Erdogan made no mention of the October 7 massacre of innocent Israelis by Gazan terrorists. Following the rape, murder, and razing in southern Israeli towns, Erdogan took his staunchly pro-Palestinian stance further away from Israel.

"I call on the Security Council, what are you waiting for to stop the massacre in Gaza? Why are you waiting to stop Netanyahu, who is endangering the lives of the Palestinians as part of an extensive criminal network? I call on countries that support Israel, how long will you be able to bear the shame? The Israeli government is ignoring basic human rights, trampling international laws, conducting ethnic cleansing, committing genocide against civilians," he said.

"There's been a document circulating since May," he said, referring to the ceasefire proposal lauded by US President Joe Biden. "Hamas accepted the terms, but Israel made it clear that it was the one not interested in a ceasefire, dragging its feet and always finding an excuse. Israel's actions should not be given more legitimacy. Just as Hitler was stopped by the Allies, Netanyahu should be stopped by humanity."

Biden gave a speech earlier on Tuesday, blaming Hamas and Hezbollah for the conflict, even though he also called for a ceasefire.

Netanyahu is also expected to speak on Friday, although he has postponed his arrival several times because of the escalating tensions with Hezbollah.