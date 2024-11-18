Erdogan to propose his plan to freeze Russia-Ukraine war - report

Turkey's president Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to present his proposal on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war at the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro Monday, according to people familiar with his plans cited by Bloomberg.

Erdogan's suggestion is said to freeze the conflict in the current lines. According to his plan, Kyiv will agree to delay discussions on joining the alliance for at least 10 years as a concession to the Kremlin.

(AP Photo/Libkos)

Furthermore, Turkish leader envisions the creation of a demilitarized zone in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine where Russia has controlled large swathes of territory since 2014. The territory is effectively occupied by Russia and in September 2022, Russia's president Vladimit Putin announced annexation of "the new territories."

Erdogan will suggest that "international troops could be deployed there as an additional guarantee and that Ukraine would be assured of military supplies to compensate for agreeing to be left out of NATO," siad Bloomberg.

Turkish officials, cited by the report, recognize that such a proposal will be difficult for Ukraine to accept, "but they believe it’s the most realistic approach." The negotiation strategy is to focus on securing a stable ceasefire first and park discussions about the long-term fate of the occupied territories.

According to the report, the overall formula may appeal to some of Kyiv’s allies. Meanwhile, in a powerful pro-Ukraine gesture, the U.S. president Joe Biden is said to have authorised long-range missile strikes by Ukraine on Russia.