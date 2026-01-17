EU 'weighting response' after Trump vows tariffs on 8 European nations over Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a slew of increasing tariffs on European allies until Washington is allowed to purchase the semi-autonomous northern territory of Greenland.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland, increasing to 25% on June 1 and continuing until a deal is reached for the U.S. to purchase Greenland, the leader wrote.

"What we can say is that the European Union will always be very firm in defending international law, wherever it may be, which of course begins within the territory of the member states of the European Union," Costa told a press conference. "For now, I am coordinating a joint response from the member states of the European Union on this issue."

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole," EU's Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."