Exposed: How Iran's terror network is targeting Jews and Israelis in Europe

Ahead of the Olympic games in Paris, France, Israeli intelligence services - Mossad, Shin Bet, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence as well as the National Security Council - exposed Iranian sponsorship of terrorist activity targeting Israelis, Jews across Europe, the Israeli authorities said on Thursday.

Working with the European partners, Israeli intelligence discovered that two criminal networks - FOXTROT and RUMBA - were behind some of the recent attempted terrorist attacks in Europe.

Namely, the statement mentions the incident in which two grenades were thrown at Israeli embassy in Brussels, Belgium earlier in May. According to the intelligence services, the characteristics of the attempted attack: the choice of an Israeli embassy as a target and the grenade type - resembled the attack on the Israeli embassy in Sweden back in January.

The incident in Sweden led to the international investigation that identified the FOXTROT criminal network's work in the attempted attack. The largest criminal organization in Sweden is known to be backed by Iran.

The investigation also identified the role of Rawa Majid, 'Kurdish Fox' - an individual behind the FOXTROT network who is wanted by the INTERPOL. He is said to have "recruited by the Iranian terrorist organizations after he fled to Turkey on September 23 and managed to elude international law enforcement authorities, including a failed attempt to arrest him by the Iraqi security forces," read the statement.

The authorities are also investigating the RUMBA criminal network, said to be directly responsible for promotion of terrorism in Sweden and across Europe. The organization is believed to receive funds and directions from Iran.