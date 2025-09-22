Israel and US to boycott French-Saudi summit to rally for two-state solution at UNGA

Recommended -

France and Saudi Arabia will bring together dozens of world leaders on Monday to rally support for a two-state solution, several of whom are expected to join the UK and several other countries who have already done so in recognizing a Palestinian state -- a move that could elicit harsh responses from Israel and the US.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said that Israel and the United States will boycott the summit, describing the event as a “circus.” “We don't think it's helpful. We think it's actually rewarding terrorism,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The General Assembly published a seven-page declaration this month outlining "tangible, time-bound, and irreversible steps" towards a two-state solution while also condemning Hamas and calling on it to surrender and disarm, drawing immediate rebukes from Israel and the United States, calling them harmful and a publicity stunt.

Israeli officials said it is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank as a possible response, as well as specific bilateral measures against Paris. The US administration also warned of possible consequences for those who take measures against Israel, including France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the New York summit.

"The New York Declaration is not a vague promise for the distant future but rather a roadmap that begins with the top priorities: a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters on Thursday. "Once the ceasefire and release of hostages are achieved, the next step is a plan for the day after, which will be on the agenda for Monday’s discussions."

The summit occurs against the backdrop of Israel's latest stage of its nearly two-year-long war against Hamas in Gaza, which began with the terror group's invasion and massacre of over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping of over 250 more on October 7, 2023 -- the largest unprovoked terror attack since the founding of the state.

France led the initiative, hoping French President Macron's initial announcement in July saying he would recognize a Palestinian state at the summit would pressure other countries that are generally critical of Israel to follow suit. The UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, while France and five other states are expected to do so on Monday. Some countries said there would be conditions to their recognition, while others said the normalization of diplomatic ties with the Palestinian state would be phased and dependent on how the Palestinian Authority reforms itself according to its promises.