France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair Palestinian state conference

In a major diplomatic initiative, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will co-chair an international conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in June 2025, aimed at establishing a Palestinian state.

"We have decided to co-chair a conference for the two states next June," said Macron on Tuesday, referring to Israel and a future Palestinian state. This announcement is part of a broader diplomatic strategy, with Macron specifying that "in the coming months, we will multiply and combine our diplomatic initiatives to bring everyone onto this path."

When asked about a possible recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Emmanuel Macron took a cautious approach, indicating that this would happen "at the right time" and when it "triggers reciprocal recognitions." The French president emphasized the importance of involving other partners, both European and non-European, who "are ready to move in this direction but are waiting for France." The initiative also aims to "trigger a movement of recognition in favor of Israel," according to Macron, who believes that this could "provide answers in terms of security for Israel and convince that the two-state solution is a relevant solution for Israel."