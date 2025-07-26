French decision to release terrorist to Lebanon a 'grave injustice,' U.S. says

Recommended -

Washington on Saturday slamed the release from a French prison of anti-Israel Lebanese terrorist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, who spent more than 40 years behind bars for the killings of two diplomats in the 1980s.

Abdallah, a Lebanese communist of of Maronite Christian extraction, was jailed in 1987 for his role in the 1982 murders in Paris of U.S. military attache Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov and for the attempted murder of U.S. Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg in 1984.

A French appeals court ordered Abdallah’s release earlier this month on the condition that he leave French territory and never return. He left a prison in southwest France on Friday and later arrived in his hometown in Lebanon.

“The United States opposes the French government’s release and expulsion to Lebanon of convicted terrorist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce wrote on X.

“His release threatens the safety of US diplomats abroad and is a grave injustice to the victims and the families of those killed. The United States will continue to support the pursuit of justice in this matter.”

Abdallah had been eligible for release since 1999, yet his previous requests were denied as the U.S. — a civil party to the case — had consistently opposed his leaving prison.

Abdallah has always insisted he is not a “criminal” but a “fighter” for the rights of Palestinians, who were targeted, along with Lebanon, by the United States and Israel.