French peacekeeper succumbs to wounds sustained in Hezbollah attack

Corporal Chief Anicet Girardin, of the 132nd Canine Infantry Regiment of Suippes, died from his injuries after being seriously wounded during an ambush in Lebanon attributed to Hezbollah. The announcement was made this Wednesday by President Emmanuel Macron, who paid tribute to the memory of a soldier "who died for France."

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Flown to France the previous day, the soldier did not survive his injuries. He had been wounded during an attack targeting international forces deployed in southern Lebanon as part of UNIFIL, the peacekeeping mission positioned at the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

This attack had already claimed the life of another French soldier, Adjutant Florian Montorio, to whom a national tribute is to be paid. The Head of State expressed "the nation's emotion" in the face of these losses and sent his "most sincere thoughts" to the families of the victims and to the wounded.

In his message, Emmanuel Macron also made a point of highlighting the “exemplary commitment” of the French forces deployed within UNIFIL, praising their work “in the service of France and peace in Lebanon.”

This incident occurs in a context of persistent tensions in southern Lebanon, where clashes between Israel and Hezbollah are increasing despite calls for de-escalation.