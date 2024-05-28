Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of controversial foreign influence bill

The Georgian parliament has overridden President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the contentious “foreign agents” legislation, which has been a focal point of significant Western concern and has triggered extensive protests across the country in recent weeks.

The legislature, dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, dismissed the president’s veto of the bill, which critics argue will stifle media freedom and hamper Georgia’s aspirations to join the European Union.

President Zourabichvili and other opponents of the legislation contend that it represents a step backward for the country’s democratic development.

i24NEWS

Under the provisions of the bill, which was initially passed by parliament earlier this month, media organizations, nongovernmental entities, and other nonprofit groups must register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20 percent of their funding from international sources.

Zourabichvili, who vetoed the bill on May 18, has been increasingly at odds with the governing party. She has voiced strong opposition to the legislation, accusing the Georgian Dream party of endangering the country’s future and “hindering the path toward becoming a full member of the free and democratic world.”

With the parliamentary override, Zourabichvili now has five days to endorse the bill. Should she choose not to sign it, the speaker of parliament will have the authority to enact it into law.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795478770830172376 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The passage and subsequent veto override of the foreign agents bill have raised alarms among international observers and advocates for press freedom.

They warn that the legislation could severely restrict the operation of independent media and civil society organizations in Georgia, thereby weakening democratic norms and institutions in the country.

AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov

The European Union has also expressed concerns regarding the bill’s potential impact on Georgia’s EU membership prospects.

European Commission officials have previously stated that such legislation would be incompatible with the values and standards expected of EU candidate countries.